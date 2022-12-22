Nama asks Gadkari to change greenfield highway alignment in Khammam

Considering the State government's opinion and of the local residents, the highway alignment has to be changed treating it as a special case, MP said.

Published Date - 09:38 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Source: Facebook/Nama Nageswara Rao.

Khammam: BRS Lok Sabha leader MP Nama Nageshwar Rao has asked union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to change the alignment of the greenfield highway being developed in Khammam.

The MP met the minister in New Delhi and told him that the highway was passing by the new collectorate complex through Ballepalli, Mallemadugu, Theerthala, Kamanchikal, Daredu, Regula Chalaka, Raghunathapalem and V Venkatayapalem. If the highway was constructed at a distance of five kilometres from Khammam city, nearby villages and the city would witness development. Considering the State government’s opinion and of the local residents, the highway alignment has to be changed treating it as a special case, Nageshwar Rao said.

Referring to Khammam-Devarapalli (NH365BG), a 125-km national greenfield highway being constructed as part of Khammam-Aswaraopet greenfield highway (NH365BB), the MP wanted to provide entry and exit points at Lingala village in Kallur mandal and in Vemsoor mandal. It helps residents of Vemsoor, Sathupalli towns and mandals travel to Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Hyderabad easily and reduces a travelling distance of 30 to 40 km to reach the greenfield road.

There were no changes in alignment in NH 365 BB highway passing through Pinapaka, Tallada, Kallur, Penuballi, Lankapalli and Sathupalli route and it might cause traffic problems. An amount of Rs.266 crore has to be sanctioned to expand the stretch and improve the construction of canals, he said.

Similarly there was a need to widen the roads in Pinapaka and Tallada towns for which Rs.40 crore would be required. Likewise Rs 211 crore has to be sanctioned to widen roads, to build drainage canals and for central lighting from Penuballi to Lankapalli, Bethupalli and Gangaram as well in Sathupalli town, Nageshwar Rao said.