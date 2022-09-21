Khammam: Police crack mysterious injection murder case of mason within 24 hours, arrested 6 persons

Khammam: Cracking the case of murder of a mason, who was killed by injecting suspected poison shot in Mudigonda mandal in the district on Monday, the police have arrested six persons accused in the case on Wednesday.

The deceased, Shaik Jamal Saheb (48) of Bopparam village in Chintakani mandal, was injected a suspected poison shot by a pillion rider who requested a lift on Saheb’s motorcycle, when he was going to visit his daughter in a village on Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border. During investigation, the police discovered that Jamal Saheb died due to overdose of anaesthesia, but not poison shot.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Khammam Rural ACP G Baswa Reddy informed that extra-marital relationship between Saheb’s wife Shaik Imambee (A4) and Goda Mohan Rao (A1) of Namavaram village in the mandal led to the murder of Saheb, who was injected anaesthesia drug.

The above two along with Bandi Venkanna (A2) and N Venkatesh (A3) of Navavarm, Bandela Yeshwanth (A5) of Puttakota village and P Sambasiva Rao (A6) of Rayanapet in Bonakal mandal were arrested. Two motorcycles, unused syringe and injection ampoule, six cell phones and others were seized from them, the ACP said.

The deceased was said to have spotted his wife and Mohan Rao together at his house four months ago and questioned his wife and beat her up suspecting her fidelity. Since then, Imambee tried to stop relationship with her lover.

Then Mohan Rao decided to kill Saheb as he had become an obstacle in his relationship with Imambee. He along with five others hatched a plan to kill Saheb and procured two Neovec anaesthesia injection ampoules , two syringes, two sterile water ampoules and six sleeping pills.

Few days ago Mohan Rao told Imambee to administer the sleeping pills to her husband first and when fells unconscious, then inject the anaesthesia drug. As she failed to administer the drug, Mohan Rao decided to eliminate Saheb with the help of Venkanna and Venkatesh.

It was Venkanna who injected the drug to the deceased while Yeshwanth and Sambasiva Rao arranged it. Khammam Rural CI M Srinivas, Mudigonda SI T Nagaraju, Raghunathapalem SI M Ravi and Kamepalli SI A Kiran Kumar were appreciated by CP Vishnu S Warrier and ACP Baswa Reddy cracking the case within 24 hours.