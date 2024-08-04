Construction worker falls to death at site in Sangareddy

According to Pulkal police, the two workers Sham Babu (36) and Kommu Bose, both residents of Palem in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, fell off the building on Saturday.
Sangareddy: A construction worker died and another sustained serious injuries when they slipped from a two-floor under-construction building at Chowtakur.
According to Pulkal police, the two workers Sham Babu (36) and Kommu Bose, both residents of Palem in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh, fell off the building on Saturday. While Sham Babu died on Sunday morning, Bose was undergoing treatment in a hospital. A case was registered.