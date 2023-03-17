Telangana Agricultural University issues advisory for farmers

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University's advisory suggests several precautionary measures that farmers can take to minimise damage caused by heavy rains and hailstones.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Hyderabad: In light of India Meteorological Department‘s heavy rainfall and hail storms forecast in the State, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University has released a set of advisories for farmers to ensure the safety of their crops and livestock.

According to the advisory, farmers should avoid standing under trees and not allow their cattle, including sheep and goats, to stand directly below trees during the rains. It also suggests that farmers should ensure that dry crops and vegetable fields have proper drainage systems in place to prevent excess water logging.

In addition, the advisory recommends that harvested crops should be moved to a safe location in case of a rain alert, and farmers should transport their crops to the market while ensuring they are covered with tarpaulin to prevent them from getting wet. For vegetables that are ready for harvest, the advisory recommends that farmers harvest them as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the advisory emphasises the importance of taking appropriate preventive measures to prevent the spread of pests and diseases. Finally, farmers are advised to keep their cattle, goats, and sheep in safe areas, as there are indications of hailstorms in the State.