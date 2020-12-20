Consumer Council wants probe into illegal C-sections in Karimnagar

According to UNICEF’s statistics, more than 92.8 per cent of deliveries in the district were through C-section

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Consumers’ Council has demanded that the State government conduct a thorough inquiry into the illegal, unethical and increasing practice of cesarean deliveries by some private hospitals.

Instead of trying for normal deliveries, some private hospitals were performing C-sections to make money at the cost of patients’ health, the Council alleged. UNICEF had also ratified that Karimnagar district tops Telangana State for the highest number of C-sections. According to UNICEF’s statistics, more than 92.8 per cent of deliveries in the district were through C-section.

The general body meeting of the Council which met here on Sunday, sent a memorandum to Health Minister Eatala Rajender requesting him to conduct a thorough inquiry into the unethical practice of C-sections.

Participants in the meeting opined that several unqualified doctors were cheating the gullible people by posing as specialists and treating patients. Similarly, some ayurveda, homeo and other AYUSH doctors were practicing allopathy violating medical norms and working as duty doctors in some private hospitals, they alleged.

Stating that several consumer related cases were pending in the district consumer forum, the council urged the state consumer council to constitute additional bench for the speedy disposal of cases.

They also urged the government to allocate a site for the construction of a permanent office building for the Karimnagar consumers’ council, which has been fighting for the protection of consumer rights since the last 33 years in the district.

Karimnagar district consumers’ council president K Ramachandra Reddy and secretary OP Raghuram, joint secretary V Laxman Kumar, state leaders N Srinivas, R Chandra Prabhakar, district leaders T Ganga Rao, A Manohar, Damodar, Arun, Syed Muzaffar, KS Narayana, Ilaiah, RV Rao, Shankar and others also participated in the meeting.

