Convergence approach required for protection of workers’ rights: ILO Director

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Nalgonda: International Labour Organization (ILO) director Dagmar Walter on Monday opined that a convergence approach involving government departments, trade unions and voluntary organizations was required for protection of rights of the workers.

Speaking at an interactive training programme on “promoting fundamental principles and rights at work places in the cotton supply chain” held here, she said that tripartite initiative was taken up to ensure safe and healthy atmosphere to the workers in the ginning mills.

There would be high chances for child labour in the places where bonded labour system existed. She also underlined the need to lay special focus to identifying child labourers working in the industries, including ginning mills. She was also reminded of social protection programme also taken up by ILP for women labour. There was need for sincere efforts to end discrimination against the women in the work places, she maintained.

ICDS Project Director Subadhra said that it was found that along with their parents, children were also going to cotton plucking works in agricultural fields at several areas particularly in Devarakonda area. We have created awareness among parents and farmers that it would attract action under the Child Labour Act. In the 15 phases of operation smile, 2,348 child labourers were rescued in the district and produced them before Child Welfare Committee. All the rescued children were enrolled in the schools. Bonded child labour does not exist anywhere in the district, she said.

Deputy Chief Manager of Factories Shashi Kumar said that migrated labourers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were working in 26 ginning mills in the district. Special measures have taken up to ensure occupational safety and health working conditions in ginning mills, he added. Officials of agriculture, industries, education departments and trade unions’ leaders also attended the programme.