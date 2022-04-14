Convert Ambedkar Bhavans into libraries in villages: Harish Rao

Finance Minister T Harish Rao participating in Dr BR Ambedkars birth anniversary celebrations in Siddipet on Thursday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that the government will release Rs 1lakh grant to villages which convert the Ambedkar Bhavans built by them into libraries. Appreciating a teacher Kanaka Raju for converting the Ambedkar Bhavan into a library at Chandlapur in Chinna Kodur Mandal, the Finance Minister has called upon the dalits to draw inspiration from Kanaka Raju so that they will grant one lakh to buy books for every village library. He has urged the students, youth and employees to act proactively to create a reading place in the villages.

Addressing the gathering during the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar in Siddipet on Thursday, the Minister hailed Dr Ambedkar saying that he had designed a golden future for India by drafting the Indian Constitution. Crediting the progress, peace and equality India achieved post Independence to the father of the Indian Constitution, Rao said that he will ensure the installation of Ambedkar’s statue in every village of Siddipet assembly constituency to set an example to the rest of the State.

Following the footsteps of Ambedkar, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had come up with several welfare schemes during the past eight years for the Dalit upliftment. Saying that the Chief Minister had begun the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme with dalits initially, Rao said they have built 50 women SC residential colleges across the State besides setting up a law college, PG College and many residential schools across the State at the school level.

Saying that they were allocating more than 50 perc ent of 2BHK houses to Dalits, the Minister said that they will certainly extend Rs 3 lakh support to build houses on their own land to more Dalits because many of them were still languishing in poverty. Stating that they will give Dalit Bandhu benefit to over Rs 2 lakh in the current budget, Rao said that they had also given reservations in contracts for engineering works, hospitals, wine shop allotments and several others. He said that Telangana is the only state to extend Rs 20 lakh to students going overseas for education. The Minister has participated in Dr Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations across his Constituency. He has unveiled a number of new status today.

