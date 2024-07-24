Telangana Assembly witnesses banter amidst intense arguments

Amidst intense arguments, there was light-hearted banter too among members of different parties in the Assembly on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 July 2024, 09:06 PM

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar gave a spirited speech against the Union government’s vindictive attitude towards Telangana. As he continued talking, BJP floor leader A Maheshwar Reddy borrowed a water bottle from former Minister T Harish Rao and offered it to the Minister, leaving the members in splits.

“If you ask me to stop my speech, I will stage a protest,” Prabhakar told Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

BRS members made repeated appeals to the Speaker to give them an opportunity in replying to the baseless charges made by Congress members over the previous government. In reply, the Speaker found fault with them and said it was ‘bad practice’. “You are pushing Huzurabad MLA Kaushik Reddy forward, what if he suffers a heart attack,” the Speaker said.

Later, in a lighter vein, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said former Minister T Harish Rao was offering slips to different members to speak on different issues. Responding to him, the former Minister reminded that he too was exchanging slips with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on different issues.