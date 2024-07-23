Hyderabad: Assembly session to continue till July 31

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Minister T Harish Rao, BJP Floor leader A Maheswar Reddy and others participated in the meeting.
Hyderabad: The State Assembly session will continue till July 31 and a decision to this effect was taken during Business Advisory Committee (BAC) held in the Speaker G Prasad Kumar’s chambers here on Tuesday.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former Minister T Harish Rao, BJP Floor leader A Maheswar Reddy and others participated in the meeting.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will present the budget on Thursday.