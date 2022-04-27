Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck debuts on Telugu YouTube Channel

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:31 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: To help children imbibe healthy food habits, Sesame Workshop India Telugu YouTube channel has introduced globally famed Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck series adaptation in Telugu.

Managing Director of Sesame Workshop India, Sonali Khan, said, “We are excited to launch Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck that’s designed to entertain and educate kids as we help them build healthy nutrition habits. Over the last one year, we have launched 109 stories on Sesame Workshop India Telugu YouTube through which kids can learn where their favorite foods come from.”

Featuring Cookie Monster, the furry and fuzzy muppet and his hilarious pal Gonger, Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck showcases a Foodie Truck that follows a Healthy Habits curriculum, focusing on basic food preparation to the consumption which includes nutrition values.

On the show, Cookie Monster & Gonger can be seen as master chefs on a mission to fulfill kids’ food fantasies through healthy food habits.

Through the series, children can learn all about healthy foods as the Monster Foodies follow a recipe to make a healthy snack or a meal in an interesting flow of events that takes them on a farm, brings them to caller requests, etc.

Apart from Cookie Monster, Sesame Workshop also launched street videos dubbed in Telugu that have received over eight million views. Furthermore, the channel aims to add shows like Abby’s Amazing Adventures, Cookie’s Crumby Pictures, Elmo’s Wonderful World, and Sesame’s Do-It-Yourself.