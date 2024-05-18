Cops arrest Kejriwal’s aide in Maliwal assault case

AAP Rajya Sabha member alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Delhi CM's residence on May 13

By PTI Updated On - 18 May 2024, 03:24 PM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal arrives at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals residence at Civil Lines, in New Delhi. Photo:PTI

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal‘s aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal, officials said. Kumar was picked up from the Chief Minister’s residence by a Delhi Police team around noon, a senior police officer said.

He has been taken to the police station for interrogation. Maliwal has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at Kejriwal’s residence on May 13 when she had gone to meet the Chief Minister.