Cops detain five cockfight organisers in Peddapalli

Published: 6:24 pm

Peddapalli: Five persons engaged in organising cockfights were arrested in Shivapalli of Julapalli mandal on Sunday.

Based on reliable information about cockfighting, taskforce police led by CI Raj Kumar and SI Shaik Mastan conducted raids in the village and arrested five persons engaged in cockfighting.

They are Pallapu Venkatesh of Kothirampur, Karimnagar, Ganji Srinu, Pallapu Srinivas of Karimnagar, Jannarapu Shyamsunder and Chinthakunta Ramu of Shivampalli.

Rs 18,130 cash, eleven knives, three cocks, three mobiles phones and three bikes were seized from them.

