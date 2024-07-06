Corporators demand HMWSSB MD to be present, house adjourned for second time

BJP and BRS corporators demanded the HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy to be present at the house meeting.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 July 2024, 01:43 PM

Hyderabad: The GHMC Council Meeting has been adjourned for the second time as corporators surrounded the Mayor and GHMC Commissioner podiums demanding answers for the substandard water supply.

BJP and BRS corporators demanded the HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy to be present at the house meeting. While the Commissioner Amrapali Kata tried to explain that the MD was on leave as he is suffering from viral fever, corporators continued to create ruckus.

Meanwhile, when the BRS corporators accused the Mayor of being a turncoat she alleged that the party forced her to make that move. “You don’t have any subject to talk on, because of which you are creating ruckus. Do you know the rules,” she asked the corporators in a harsh tone.