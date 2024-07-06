Ruckus in GHMC Council meeting

BRS corporators and MLAs who participated in the session registered their protest holding placards calling for the Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s resignation.

By IANS Updated On - 6 July 2024, 01:43 PM

Hyderabad: The Council meeting at the GHMC headquarters was adjourned just 15 minutes after it began.

BRS corporators and MLAs who participated in the session registered their protest holding placards calling for the Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi’s resignation.

Also Read Corporators demand HMWSSB MD to be present, house adjourned for second time

The house broke into a ruckus with corporators from BRS, Congress and BJP parties indulging in war of words and gathering around the Mayor’s podium.

The mayor who recently switched over to Congress from the BRS, expressed anger over the members of the latter party and stated that such protests will not be tolerated.

BRS corporators continued to dissent and demanded resignation of the deputy mayor Srilatha Shoban Reddy as well. Similar protests continued even after the meeting resumed.