Corporator’s husband arrested in Karimnagar

Upset over the Congress leader’s behavior, the TPO informed the commissioner Chahat Bajpai. Later, Chandrashekahar also went to the commissioner's chamber to explain the issue.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 09:00 PM

Representational Image

Karimnagar: Congress leader and corporator’s husband, Mendu Chandrashekhar was arrested for using abusive language while arguing with the officials of Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar. He has been sent for 14 days judicial remand by the judge.

Chandrashekahar, husband of 44th division corporator Srilatha, on Thursday entered into an argument with Town Planning Officer Tejaswini over municipal authorities’ negligence in taking action on the complaint about the demolition of a wall in 2nd division.

Upset over the Congress leader’s behavior, the TPO informed the commissioner Chahat Bajpai. Later, Chandrashekahar also went to the commissioner’s chamber to explain the issue. However, both commissioner and Chandrashekhar also reportedly entered the argument. The Commissioner reportedly brought the issue to the notice of the Collector Pamela Satpathy, who spoke to Commissioner of Police Abhisheak Mohanthy.

Based on the complaint lodged by TPO, Karimnagar town-I police registered the case under sections 307, 333, 292, 74, 132, 352, 351 (2) BNS Act 2023 and arrested Chandrashekhar on Thursday night. On Friday, he was produced in the court, which sent him for 14 days judicial remand.