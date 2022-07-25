| Cosy Up In The Downpour With Starbucks Monsoon Menu And Stunning Range Of Essentials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:06 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

Hyderabad: With the arrival of the monsoon season, Starbucks is launching a delightful range of limited-edition beverages and merchandise across India. So go ahead and sip on the specially-curated Starbucks’ seasonal brews while soaking in the monsoon greenery and enjoying the much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat.

Starbucks customers can indulge in an exciting range of monsoon offerings like Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Honey Ruby Grapefruit Cold Brew available across stores. For tea enthusiasts, a carefully-curated addition to the monsoon menu is the Frozen Honey Ruby Grapefruit Black Tea.

The limited-edition ‘Monsoon Collection’ consists of the Dews on Leaves mug and tumbler along with the locally manufactured Bean to Cup mug that tells the story of coffee.

Mocha Cookie Crumble

A mix of cocoa powder, Vanilla flavour and espresso shot topped with delicious chocolate whipped cream and cookie crumbs. Also available in Iced variant. Mocha Cookie Crumble: Rs 378 onwards / Iced Mocha Cookie Crumble: Rs 404 onwards

Mocha Cookie Crumble frappuccino

A perfect blend of coffee, vanilla flavour, milk and cocoa powder. Finished with delicious chocolate whipped cream and cookie crumbs. Rs 441 onwards

Frozen Honey Ruby Grapefruit black tea

A refreshing and delicious black tea experience that is perfect for a warm day, with bits of grapefruit and honey for a touch of added sweetness. Rs 378 onwards

Honey Ruby Grapefruit cold brew

A creative twist and delicious cold brew experience that is perfect for the summer season – refreshing with bits of grapefruit and honey for a touch of added sweetness. Rs 404 onwards

Bean to Cup mug

The locally manufactured mug depicts the unique bean-to-cup journey of Starbucks coffee and also highlights the farmers who carefully select every bean for your favourite cup of aromatic coffee. Rs 550

Dews on Leaves mug

The mug is a pot-inspired design with three legs. The artwork features monsoon greenery with dew drops. Mug: Rs 1,450 / Tumbler: Rs 1,900

Head to your nearest Starbucks store and enjoy the delightful range of seasonal beverages and limited-edition merchandise available till September 4.