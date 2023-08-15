Country is with the people of Manipur: PM Modi

Modi had said during his reply to the motion that the violence is unpardonable, however all those guilty would be punished, adding that the nation was with the people of Manipur.

By IANS Published Date - 08:56 AM, Tue - 15 August 23

New Delhi: In his address to the nation on Country is with the people of Manipur: PM Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the country is with the people of Manipur and peace will be achieved in the violence-hit northeastern state via dialogue.

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that despite the continued violence, news of peace is coming continuously from the state. He also reitereted that there was a need to find solutions to ensure long-lasting peace.

“Together, the state and the Central government are trying hard to solve those problems and will continue to do so,” he added. The violence first broke out in Manipuron May 3, which has led to the death of more than 150 people while thousands of people have been displaced.

The opposition has consistently criticised the Prime Minister for his silence on Manipur and the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament saw protests and disruptions from it on the issue, leading to the initiation of a no-confidence motion against the government.

