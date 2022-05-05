Coursera unveils new job-relevant online degrees

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Coursera, Inc., an online learning platform, on Thursday unveiled new job-relevant online degrees and credentials from leading universities designed to help learners accelerate their careers.

The new credentials that aim to build business, technology, and data science skills are MSc in Data Science from International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore, Executive Masters in Business Administration from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, Global Management programme in Infrastructure and Global Management programme in Operations & Supply Chain from the Indian School of Business, according to a press release.

The other new employability-focused credentials announced include postgraduate certificate programmes in Cloud Computing Applications; Deep Learning for Computer Vision & Extended Reality (XR), Digital Manufacturing, UX Design & HCI, Natural Language Processing, and Robotics & Mechatronics from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, postgraduate certificate in Machine Learning for Finance and PG certificate in Strategic Supply Chain Management with AI from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee.

Coursera also announced partnerships with the Indian higher education institutions and industry leaders. The addition of the new educators – IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Indore, IIIT Bangalore, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Hero Mindmine, PwC India and Tally Education – takes the total number of university partners to 14 and industry partners to five in the country, it added.

