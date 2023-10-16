Court awards life terms to man, woman for killing daughter-in-law

The court of West Singhbhum principal district and session judge sentenced Minibati Hembram and her brother-in-law Budhram Hembram to life imprisionment for strangulating the daughter-in-law Savitri to death at Geendung village in Jaraikela police station limit in May 2021 after a quarrel.

By PTI Published Date - 07:37 PM, Mon - 16 October 23

Chaibasa: A local court on Monday sentenced a woman and her brother-in-law to life imprisonment for killing their daughter-in-law two years ago.

The court of West Singhbhum principal district and session judge sentenced Minibati Hembram and her brother-in-law Budhram Hembram to life imprisionment for strangulating the daughter-in-law Savitri to death at Geendung village in Jaraikela police station limit in May 2021 after a quarrel.

The court also fined them with Rs 10,000.

Savitri and Minibati frequently quarrelled with each other as the latter was opposed to her son Manoj’s marriage. Budhram too was opposed to the marriage.

The two strangled the young woman when her husband, a driver, went out for work.

Also Read Guinness World Records declares Monday as the worst day of the week. See what Internet says