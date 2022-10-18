| Guinness World Records Declares Monday As The Worst Day Of The Week See What Internet Says

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 02:06 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Your Monday blues may now become an officially recognised phenomenon, all thanks to the Guinness World Records. On Monday, GWR took to Twitter to announce the ‘worst day of the week’.

“We’re officially giving Monday the record of the worst day of the week,” wrote GWR. Soon, the micro-blogging site was filled with comments from several netizens who related to the record.

An official page for the famous animated character ‘Angry Bird’ commented saying “Took you long enough,” to which GWR responded, “IKR (I Know Right).”

Popular YouTuber MrBeast tweeted, “What about Wednesday? It sounds weird.”

“Three syllables is too much(sic),” GWR replied.

Others spoke about Monday being the worst day of the week.

Check out the tweets here:

I stand for this. Monday deserves it — Shreya Elizabeth (@Shreya_Elle) October 17, 2022

I take mondays off just for this reason — Jimmy mcgill (@TheOrignalFoley) October 17, 2022

The Guinness Book of Records, now known as the Guinness World Records, has sold more than 143 million copies, is spread across 100 countries, and gets published in at least 22 languages. The first book was published on August 27, 1995.