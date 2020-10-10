Covid-19: 1811 new cases and nine fatalities in TS on Friday

So far, a total of 35, 00, 394 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2, 10, 346 have tested positive and 1, 83, 025 persons have recovered.

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 1, 811 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities on Friday, taking the overall toll to 1217 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 2, 10,346. As on Friday, there were 26, 104 active Covid-19 cases in Telangana State.

A total of 2, 072 persons have recovered by Friday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1, 83, 025 with a recovery rate of 87.01 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 85.7 percent.

Between Thursday and Friday, 50, 469 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 1,236 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 35, 00, 394 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2, 10, 346 have tested positive and 1, 83, 025 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from all the districts include 29 from Adilabad, 81 from Bhadradri, 291 from areas under GHMC, 30 from Jagtiyal, 31 from Jangaon, two from Bhupalpally, 25 from Gadwal, 33 from Kamareddy, 100 from Karimnagar, 75 from Khammam, 11 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 42 from Mahabubnagar, 33 from Mahabubabad, 21 each from Mancherial, 24 from Medak, 171 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 26 from Mulugu, 27 from Nagarkurnool, 108 from Nalgonda, 14 from Narayanpet, 32 from Nirmal, 35 from Nizamabad, 34 from Peddapally, 30 from Siricilla, 138 from Rangareddy, 45 from Sangareddy, 63 each from Siddipet, 71 from Suryapet, 27 from Vikarabad, 35 from Wanaparthy, 32 from Warangal Rural, 62 from Warangal Urban and 33 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

