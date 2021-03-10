Covid-19: 189 new cases and two fatalities in Telangana

A total of 176 persons recovered on Tuesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,96,916 with a recovery rate of 98.85 per cent.

By | Published: 3:55 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 189 new Covid-19 infections and two fatalities on Tuesday taking the cumulative number of fatalities to 1,646 while the total number of positive cases is 3,00,342. As on Tuesday, there were 1,780 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

A total of 176 persons recovered on Tuesday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 2,96,916 with a recovery rate of 98.85 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 97 per cent.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 39,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the State and reports of another 578 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 90,55,741 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 3,00,342 have tested positive and 2,96,916 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts included eight from Adilabad, five from Bhadradri, 34 from areas under GHMC, three from Jagtiyal, two from Jangaon, one from Gadwal, four from Kamareddy, 10 from Karimnagar, seven from Khammam, two from Asifabad, five from Mahabubnagar, four from Mahabubabad, eight from Mancherial, four from Medak, 12 from Medchal Malkajgiri, one from Nagarkurnool, seven from Nalgonda, four each from Narayanpet and Nirmal, seven from Nizamabad, four from Peddapalli, five from Siricilla, 15 from Rangareddy, six each from Sangareddy and Siddipet, one from Suryapet, five from Vikarabad, two from Wanaparthy, three from Warangal Rural, nine from Warangal Urban and one from Yadadri.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .