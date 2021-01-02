Covid-19 effect: Revellers head to farm houses for New Year

Most families in the twin cities made a beeline to farm houses since Thursday afternoon to celebrate the occasion on a grand note.

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 threat prompted many revellers to celebrate and ring in the new year in farm houses spread across erstwhile Medak, Mahbubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts this time as no major events were organised in star hotels and resorts.

Making necessary arrangements from packing their favourite food items to liquor and snacks, revellers left no stone unturned to celebrate the new year in a peaceful atmosphere without any hindrance. A few families took portable barbeque stands to relish spicy dry chicken and prawns.

Some families even hired chefs from the city and took them to their farmhouse to prepare lip-smacking cuisines. With DJ music and bonfire to beat chilly weather conditions, the families enjoyed every moment during their stay at the farmhouses.

Ever since the police announced that permission would not be given to organise major events on the night of December 31, most families were confused on finalising proper venue for the new year celebrations. After much dilly-dallying, many decided to celebrate the occasion in farm houses.

The decision yielded good results as they spent quality time without any problem especially drunken driving check by the police. “If we celebrate the event in any hotel either in the city or a resort on the suburbs, chances of getting stuck in traffic gridlocks while returning home are more apart from facing drunken driving check. Thus we celebrated the event at a farmhouse in Toopran,” R. Premnath from Secunderabad said.

Another reveller Rajesh Chander from Bollarum said 2021 celebrations were completely different compared to the previous years as the party continued till early hours. “The atmosphere was electrifying at our farm house in Mahbubnagar with bonfire, snacks, liquor and pleasant music,” he said adding they returned on Friday afternoon after having sumptuous food with family and friends.

