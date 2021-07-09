‘Covid-19 Gameathon’ concludes in Hyderabad

Over 734 game developers from leading universities and gaming industries participated in the gameathon

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General Hyderabad organised the closing ceremony of the “CovidGameathon”, a virtual hackathon to develop video games that can be used to raise awareness on Covid-19, on Thursday.

The hackathon, which took place between February and June, was organised by St Francis College for Women and HEART Hyderabad, a US Consulate exchange alumni organisation, in collaboration with AngelHack, a global hackathon organisation.

Over 734 game developers from leading universities and gaming industries participated in the gameathon, which selected three winning games: Corona Convicts, MaskUpNiramaya, and CoVillain.

MaskUpNiramaya is now available for download from the Google Play Store, and the others will be available on www.hearthyderabad.com.

“The United States stands with India in the fight against Covid -19. The CovidGameathon focused on motivating talented youth to create fun, informative and useful games that help diverse audiences understand how to defeat this pandemic,” said Joel Reifman, the US Consul General in Hyderabad.

