COVID-19: India records 11,039 new cases, 110 fresh fatalities

Published: 11:39 am

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 tally of cases rose to 1,07,77,284 with 11,039 new infections, while the recoveries surged to 1,04,62,631, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,54,596 with 110 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,04,62,631 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.08 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.43 per cent.

The total COVID-19 active cases remained below 2 lakh.

There are 1,60,057 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 1.49 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 19,84,73,178 samples have been tested up to February 2 with 7,21,121 samples being tested on Tuesday.

The 110 new fatalities include 30 from Maharashtra, 16 from Kerala and 12 from Punjab. A total of 1,54,596 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 51,139 from Maharashtra followed by 12,367 from Tamil Nadu, 12,223 from Karnataka, 10,858 from Delhi, 10,188 from West Bengal, 8,668 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,156 from Andhra Pradesh.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

