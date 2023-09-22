COVID-19: India reports 55 fresh cases on Friday

By PTI Published Date - 03:59 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 55 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have been recorded at 461, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has been recorded at 5,32,031, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The country’s Covid case tally is 4.49 crore (4,49,98,393).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,65,901 and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.18 per cent.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.