COVID-19: Over 2 lakh vaccinated in single day in Telangana

According to the vaccine bulletin, 4,42,954 individuals have completed their COVID-19 vaccine schedule by receiving their first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

By | Published: 3:13 pm

Hyderabad: For the first time since the COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, health authorities in Telangana have created a record of sorts by administering vaccines to over 2 lakh individuals across the State in one day.

On Thursday, a total of 2,11,244 persons were administered COVID-19 vaccines out of which 24,787 received the second dose while the remaining 1,86,457 got the first dose.

So far, a total of 31,59,780 persons in Telangana have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine out of which 2,38,182 were healthcare workers, 2,21,275 were frontline workers and 27,00,323 were individuals above 45 years of age.

According to the vaccine bulletin, 4,42,954 individuals have completed their COVID-19 vaccine schedule by receiving their first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the eVin portal, so far Telangana has received 37,24,350 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, 62,970 doses for army personnel and 19,920 doses as a buffer at Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) for advanced scheduling. The net amount of vaccine consumed as on Thursday in Telangana is 36,41,460 with a vaccine wastage percentage of 1.06, the bulletin from Director of Public Health (DPH) said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .