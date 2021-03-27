Covid-19: Telangana bans religious gatherings, public celebrations till April 30

The district collectors and commissioners/superintendents of police in the State were directed to strictly implement the instructions

By | Published: 9:16 pm 9:30 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana government has issued orders imposing restrictions on public gatherings, congregations, rallies and processions during the upcoming religious events.

The order issued on Saturday pointed that given the rising trend of Covid-19 cases in the country over the last few weeks, the Ministry of Home Affairs has laid down guidelines for effective control of Covid-19, providing states to impose local restrictions in preventing spread of Covid-19 based on assessment of situation.

Since congregations pose considerable threat of rapid transmission of Covid-19, it was decided that public celebrations/observances should not be allowed in the State during religious events such as Shab-e-Barat, Holi, Ugadi, Rama Navami, Mahavir Jayanthi, Good Friday and Ramzan, till April 30.

During this period, no rallies, processions, public celebrations, gatherings, congregations would be allowed in connection with religious events in public places, grounds, parks and religious places in the State. The district collectors and commissioners/superintendents of police in the State were directed to strictly implement the instructions.

Face Mask:

Meanwhile, in an another order, the government directed the district collectors and police commissioners/superintendents to strictly enforce wearing of masks in all public places, works spaces and public means of transport across the State.

In orders, it was reiterated that wearing of face masks was one of the most important interventions to prevent Covid-19. Any deviation in this attracted prosecution under Sections 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188, IPC as well as other applicable laws.

