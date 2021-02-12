Covid-19: Telangana records 143 new cases, one death on Friday

Overall 152 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative recoveries in the State to 2,92,848 with a recovery rate of 98.84 per cent

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 143 new Covid-19 infections with one fatality on Thursday, taking the number fatalities to 1,614 while the total number of positive cases are 2,96,277. As on Thursday, there were 1,815 active Covid-19 cases in the State.

Overall 152 persons recovered on Thursday taking the cumulative recoveries in the State to 2,92,848 with a recovery rate of 98.84 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 97 per cent.

Between Thursday and Friday, 28,337 Covid tests were conducted in the State, while reports of another 679 samples were awaited. So far, a total of 82,42,105 Covid tests have been conducted in the State out of which 2,96,277 have tested positive and 2,92,848 persons have recovered.

The positive cases reported from the districts included two from Adilabad, four from Bhadradri, 27 from areas under GHMC, one from Jagtiyal, three from Jangaon, one from Kamareddy, nine from Karimnagar, five from Khammam, three each from Asifabad, Mahabubnagar and Mahabubabad, three from Mancherial, one from Medak, 10 from Medchal Malkajgiri, two from Mulugu, one from Nagarkurnool, five from Nalgonda, one from Narayanpet, three from Nirmal, five from Nizamabad, four from Peddapally, three from Siricilla, 11 from Rangareddy, five from Sangareddy, six from Siddipet, three from Vikarabad, one from Wanaparthy, three from Warangal Rural, eight from Warangal Urban and four from Yadadri.

