Covid: Delhi HC seeks AAP govt’s reply on PIL seeking release of ex-gratia to deceased cops

On April 1, 2020, CM Kejriwal tweeted that families of those who served any COVID-19 patient will be given Rs 1 crore as the government's mark of respect for their service

By IANS Published Date - 02:25 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought Arvind Kejriwal-led government’s response on a plea seeking release of the ex-gratia amount to families of police officers who died while serving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking release of Rs 1 crore ex-gratia amount, which was announced by Delhi government’s cabinet dated May 13, 2020, for the families of the deceased.

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, issued notice on the plea moved by two advocates and a law student.

The court then listed the matter for the next hearing on May 19.

The respondents in the PIL are Delhi government, Chief Minister, Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) and the Commissioner of Police.

On April 1, 2020, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted that families of those who served any COVID-19 patient will be given Rs 1 crore as the government’s mark of respect for their service.

Standing Counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, representing the Delhi Government, said that 75 per cent of applications seeking ex-gratia amount have been considered and that individual petitions have also been filed in court.

A status report will be filed in the matter, he said.

Petitioners have contended that after filimg several Right To Information applications, it was found that 79 Delhi Police officers died during the pandemic duty and the ex-gratia amount has not been realesed to most of the families to date.

“That as per the reply of RTI dated 13.02.2021, the petitioner got to know that 15 families of police officials who died in Covid while discharging their duties have applied for demanding the ex-gratia amount of 1 crore to GNCT and was shocked to know that out of 15 compensation request files, 12 files are already rejected by GNCT without assigning any reason and remaining 3 are pending,” the plea states.

