BRS, AAP protest in Parliament demanding JPC on Hindenburg report on Adani

The BRS moved a suspension motion in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to discuss the misuse of Central agencies like CBI and ED by the Union government.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:41 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Hyderabad: The members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged protests in the Parliament demanding for a discussion on the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group.

Following an uproar from the Opposition parties, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm.

Soon after both the Houses met, the Opposition parties stood against the alleged misuse of Central investigation agencies and demanded a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on the Hindenburg report. With no response from the Chair in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, they held placards inside the House and later walked out. The BRS and AAP MPs held a demonstration at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex.

While AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the CBI and later by the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, the ED had recently recorded the statement of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the same case and asked her to appear again on March 16.

Opposition parties have been accusing the BJP-led Central government for resorting to intimidation tactics and advised against misuse of the Central agencies to settle political scores.