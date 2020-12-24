Covid ‘Grinch’ dampens Christmas spirit in Hyderabad

As new strain of coronavirus flares up the pandemic panic again, Hyderabadis say it’s become a ‘season of fear, not cheer’

Hyderabad: While people wanted to put an end to a year full of sorrows on a cheerful note, the Covid-19 Grinch ruined the festive spirit. And with the mutant strain of Covid-19 hitting the United Kingdom, Christmas and New Year festivities are sporting an even duller look. The Health Department has already issued an advisory urging people to avoid mass gatherings for celebrations.

“There’s a new sense of panic, but it doesn’t mean we abandon our celebrations. We, as a family, might not be able to attend church this year but we plan to have a very intimate gathering and watch an online Christmas service following the distancing guidelines,” said Ratna Priya Makka, HR Assistant at Microsoft.

Going to church, eating plum cakes, setting up a Christmas tree and decorating it with loved ones while playing Christmas songs in the background, scream Christmas to Aishwarya Madapu, a teacher at the Kangaroo Kids International. “Although much won’t change this year, I will miss going to church this time and New Year would always be spent going out, but this time because of corona, I will be home with family,” she said.

Ratna Priya and her husband are planning on starting 2021 with a prayer and then having a zoom video conference with extended family members. “We also plan on sending handwritten postcards to our family and friends,” she added.

This year, it has become all about private parties with close people. People are finding new ways to entertain themselves at home with loved ones.

“We are lucky enough that my friends stay really close. We spent the entire year together, and we have become comfortable with being at home. We are looking forward to the Christmas party my friend Preethi is hosting. Coming to New Year’s Eve, we are going to have a pleasant evening ordering in food, putting on some good music and ending the fun night with some hot chocolate,” shares Meenakshi Pamnani, a well-known blogger from the city.

For Nitasha Anthony and Charan, things have not changed much. The couple is organising a house party like every year, but minus the kids. “As it’s risky for kids and the elderly to attend parties, we are using Dunzo to send gifts to them instead,” said Charan, a senior analyst (L&D) at Deloitte Consulting.

The new strain has dampened all of Evita Narcis’s plans. “People are so unbothered outside and it’s scary going to New Year parties too. So we are just celebrating with our immediate family. But like every year, we are making homemade wine and sending it to our loved ones,” she said.

