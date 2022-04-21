Covid pandemic not over yet: Experts

Published Date - 12:15 AM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: The steady rise in Covid infections in Delhi and other States and the rapid rate at which new Omicron variants are being reported by geneticists is a clear sign that the Covid pandemic is not over yet. Senior biologists and public health specialists here cautioned people that this is not the time to remove face masks, especially in crowded gatherings and poorly ventilated closed spaces, and do away with Covid appropriate behaviour.

“At this moment, we can’t be relaxed because the pandemic is not over yet. We are definitely in a strong position due to high levels of hybrid immunity among the general public. However, this is not the time to remove face masks because there are elderly and immunocompromised individuals who still need protection,” says senior biologist and former Director, Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr R K Mishra said.

There are clear indications that unlike in Europe and US, the population-based immunity among the general public not only in Telangana but across India towards the Omicron variant is higher and is likely to play an important role in preventing a fresh new surge in infections. Even if Covid positive cases rise, thanks to the high immunity levels among the Indian population, the disease severity leading to hospitalisation will always be under control, experts believe.

However, in a clear indication that the Covid pandemic continues to remain active, a few days ago, a group of geneticists from the US have reported a sub-variant of BA2, which is known as BA 2.12.1 (could be assigned as BA 6), which is surging exponentially in the US and is so infectious that it is outpacing BA 2 and will replace it in coming days.

Dr R K Mishra, who is at present Director of Tata Institute of Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bengaluru, pointed out that at present getting booster doses and following Covid appropriate behaviour and using masks were the only way to defeat the coronavirus. “We don’t need Government regulations to enforce the use of face masks. At this moment, instead of panicking, it would be better for all of us to carry on with our lives and simultaneously keep using face masks and other precautions that we have learnt in the past three-Covid waves,” he added.

