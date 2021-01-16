Covid protocol must at R-Day fete: Telangana Chief Secretary

In a coordinated manner, necessary arrangements should be made for security, traffic management, barricading, medical teams, masks and sanitisation for the celebrations, CS instructed officials

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the conduct of Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in a befitting manner, duly ensuring Covid preventive measures.

In a co-ordination meeting with the officials of various departments at BRKR Bhavan here on Saturday, the Chief Secretary said in a coordinated manner, necessary arrangements should be made for security, traffic management, barricading, medical teams, masks and sanitisation for the celebrations in Hyderabad as well as all the districts.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, Principal Secretary for General Administration (Political) Vikas Raj, Principal Secretary for Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma, Secretary for Health and Medical SAM Rizvi, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, Secretary to Governor Surendra Mohan, Hyderabad District Collector Swetha Mohanty, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Joint Secretary (Protocol) Arvinder Singh and senior officials from Armed Forces attended the meeting.

