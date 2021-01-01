Covid recoveries outnumber new cases in Telangana

A total of 617 patients recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,79,456, health officials said.

By | Published: 12:26 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday reported more recoveries from Covid-19 than the new infections during the last 24 hours.

A total of 617 patients recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative numbers to 2,79,456, health officials said.

The recovery rate improved to 97.43 per cent as against the national average of 96.1 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state has also dropped to 5,815 including 3,674 who are in home or institutional isolation.

Three persons succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,544.

The fatality rate remained 0.53 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. According to the director of public health and family welfare, 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid while 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 108 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Rangareddy district saw the second highest number of new cases at 44 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (41), Karimnagar (31), Warangal Urban (22) and Sangareddy (15) and Suryapet (15).

Over 90 per cent of beds in the government-run and private hospitals treating Covid-19 in the state remained vacant.

Out of 8,583 beds available in the 61 government hospitals treating Covid, 7,834 beds were vacant. A total of 749 people were undergoing treatment in these hospitals.

Similarly, in 219 private hospitals treating Covid, only 1,392 beds were occupied. Out of 7,790 beds, 6,389 were vacant.

Of the 42,013 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, government-run laboratories accounted for 37,756 while the remaining 4,257 samples were tested in private labs.

Samples tested per million population ratio rose further to 1,86,048.

The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 per day as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) benchmark of 140 per million per day, officials said

Eighteen government-run laboratories, 56 private laboratories and 1,076 Rapid Antigen test centres are conducting the tests in the state.

The data shows that 63.9 per cent of those tested positive so far were aged between 21-50 years. As many as 22.91 per cent were aged above 51 years. The positive cases include 13.18 per cent who were below 20 years.

Of the total cases, 60.44 per cent were male and 39.37 per cent female.