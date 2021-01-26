Covid spread contained, says Warangal Collector on R-Day

Collector appreciated the services rendered by the officials of the Health and Medical Department, Police, Revenue, Municipal and Panchayat Raj, besides the elected representatives and the media

Warangal: The State government is committed to improving the living standards of its people leading to the realisation of ‘Bangaru Telangana”, said District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu.

Addressing the gathering after unfurling the national flag on the 72nd Republic Day here on Tuesday, he said that all measures have been taken for the containment of coronavirus in the district.

He appreciated the services rendered by the officials of the Health and Medical Department, Police, Revenue, Municipal and Panchayat Raj, besides the elected representatives and the media for the effective implementation of lockdown which was imposed due to Covid-19. He said that essential commodities were distributed to the people in 17 containment zones with 42 vehicles besides extending financial help to 13,571 migrant workers with Rs 500 each and establishing a Covid-19 ward with 250 beds at the MGM Hospital to treat the positive patients.

“130 rapid response teams were involved in survey, tracing and follow-up services in the district. As many as 12,858 RTPCR test were conducted, while 3,92,198 antigen rapid tests were conducted to trace the Covid-19 infected persons and treat them to check the pandemic,” he said and added that surgeries were performed on 17,021 patients at a cost of Rs 39.48 lakhs under Aarogya Sri programme in the district.

“As many as 2,725 registrations were done using the Dharani portal since November 2,” he added.

Listing the development activities in the district, the District Collector said that Rythu Vedikas were constructed in 40 clusters with a cost of Rs.8.80 crores, besides taking up the plantation of 35 lakh saplings in Haritha Haram programme. “Construction of a total of 130 Vaikuntadhamams were taken up constructed at a cost of Rs 7.66 crore, while 40 of them were completed,” he added.

