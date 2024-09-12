CPI demands Centre to declare floods in Telangana as national disaster

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 September 2024, 08:04 PM

Kothagudem: A large number of CPI workers staged a protest here on Thursday demanding to declare devastation caused by recent heavy rains and flash floods in Telangana as a national disaster.

Addressing the gathering the party state secretary, MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad and other districts suffered huge loss due to the rains. Farmers lost crops, families lost household goods and infrastructure was damaged.

Hence the Central government should declare the floods as a national disaster. Poor and middle class families were under great pressure due to increased prices of essential commodities as well as petroleum products. The Centre should take immediate measures to control the prices, the MLA demanded.

He wanted the State government to enhance the compensation announced for the flood affected farmers in accordance with the current market rates. Pucca houses have to be sanctioned to those who lost their houses, he said. The party district secretary Sabir Pasha was present.