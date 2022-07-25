CPI (M) to conduct nationwide campaign to protect democracy: Sitaram Yechury

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:10 PM, Mon - 25 July 22

CPI (M) general secretary Yechury, state secretary Veerabhadram with artists on Monday in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: With an aim to protect democracy and the Indian constitution, the CPI (M) will conduct a nationwide campaign from August 1 to 15, said party national general secretary Sitaram Yechury. Addressing the Telangana state conference here on Monday, he said that the CPI (M) central committee meetings were scheduled to be held from July 31 to July 31.

“ During the central committee meetings, we will devise alternative policies to the fascist Narendra Modi government which has unleashed attacks on the constitutional values, human rights and democratic values. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to establish the Hindu state by implementing the theories of Savakar’s Hindutva by militarization of Hindus, and Hinduisation of the military and brought the Agnipath scheme as a part of this plot,” Yechury alleged.

He also alleged that Modi was trying to benefit the corporate companies and big people to promote imperialism. Yechury alleged that the BJP government was conspiring to portray Savarkar as the ‘Father of Nation’ in place of Mahatma Gandhi. Meanwhile, CPI (M) state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram has alleged that the TRS government in the State had failed to fulfill the election promises including three acres of land to the Dalits, and pattas to the podu farmers.