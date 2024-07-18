CPI (ML) Mass Line leader Chandrasekhar dies by suicide

He was said to have committed suicide by walking in front of a moving train between Khammam and Mallemadugu railway stations during late night hours on Tuesday.

18 July 2024

Khammam: CPI (ML) Mass Line control commission chairman Rayala Chandrashekhar died, allegedly by suicide.

The family members and the party leaders were searching for him since he went missing on Tuesday.

His body was found on the railway track at Danavaigudem near Khammam on Wednesday late night. His friends believe that family disputes and issues in the party might have compelled him to end his life.

Chandrashekhar was born in Pindiprolu village of Tirumalayapalem mandal in the district. Having come from a family with Left wing background he worked in PDSU and he joined underground dalam of CPI (ML) in 1975.

Later he worked in the party legal programmes along with All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS), a frontal organisation of the CPI (ML) New Democracy and took part in recent farmer’s protests in New Delhi. He worked in Yellandu, Mahabubabad and Hyderabad for the party.

Chandrashekhar played a key role in the emergence of CPI ML Mass Line, which came into being with the merger of revolutionary organisations, CPI (ML) Praja Pandha, CPI (ML) Revolutionary Initiative and PCC CPI (ML) at the three-day unity conference in March in Khammam city.

CPI (ML) New Democracy central committee general secretary Chandranna extended condolences to Chandrasekhar’s family.