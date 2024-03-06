New revolutionary party CPI (ML) Mass Line formed

Three revolutionary organisations CPI (ML) Praja Pandha, CPI (ML) Revolutionary Initiative and PCC CPI (ML) merged into a new party CPI (ML) Mass Line at the three-day unity conference, which concluded on March 5 in Khammam city.

Published Date - 6 March 2024

Khammam: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, a new all India proletarian communist party has come into existence with an objective to unite with all anti-fascist forces and to defeat BJP.

The Marxist- Leninist Party of Germany, MLPD leader, Susha and Nepal Communist Party (Masal) central leader Tagore Kanal attended the conference while Sri Lankan Communist Party sent a message to the delegates attending the conference. A 21-member Central Committee, nine-member Politburo and three-member Control Commission were unanimously elected. Pradip Singh Thakur of West Bengal was elected as general secretary and Subhash Deb of Tripura and Potu Ranga Rao of Telangana were elected as joint secretaries. Rayala Chandra Sekhar was elected as chairman of Control Commission.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday Thakur, Subhash Deb and Ranga Rao informed that the conference adopted the three documents, Programme for New Democratic Revolution, Constitution of the Party and Political Resolution after discussions among the delegates.

The conference adopted the following resolutions; to stand with the people of Palestine in their struggle against genocidal aggression by Israel, condemn the fascist BJP-RSS regime sponsored violence against Meity’s in Manipur.

The new party CPI (ML) Mass Line has working committees in Kerala, Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Tripura, West Bengal and Odisha, the leaders said.