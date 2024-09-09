| Cpi Mla Says Criminal Case Should Be Booked Against Defected Mlas

CPI MLA says criminal case should be booked against defected MLAs

CPI MLA from Kothagudem Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said criminal case should be booked against MLAs, who defected to other parties.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 09:53 PM

CPI MLA from Kothagudem Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao

Hyderabad: CPI MLA from Kothagudem Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said criminal case should be booked against MLAs, who defected to other parties.

Welcoming the High Court orders, the CPI MLA said if an MLA contests from one party and defects to another party, his membership should be cancelled automatically.

“Criminal case should be booked against the MLAs for deceiving the people, who cast their votes in their favour. There should be fear among MLAs that criminal cases would be booked, if they defect to other parties,” Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said at a press conference here on Monday.

The CPI MLA also demanded that State government to organize Telangana Integration Day officially on September 17. He also donated his one month’s salary to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the flood affected people.