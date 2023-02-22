CPI says Adani has links with Afghanistan drug mafia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:10 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: CPI national secretary K Narayana has alleged that Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani has links with the Afghanistan drug mafia and that he was acquiring ports in the country to run his drug business.

Addressing a press conference along with former Rajya Sabha member and senior CPI leader Aziz Pasha here on Wednesday, Narayana claimed that Adani and his brother Vinod Adani were into drug trafficking since their early days and that a case was also booked against them by the Gujarat police. He said the seizure of 3,000 kg of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat’s Kutch district, run by the Adani Group in 2021, was proof that he had links with the Afghanistan drug mafia.

Since transportation of drugs through roads was difficult as it had to pass through various check-posts, Adani decided to transport them through waterways and hence, he was acquiring all the ports in the country, he said.

“All this is happening under the very nose of enforcement agencies and no one is questioning Adani as he has a close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,”he alleged.

Commenting on US short seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Adani Group, Narayana said the Centre should set up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe the entire matter. “It’s surprising that SEBI and other agencies have not acted so far. This itself is an indication that they have received instructions from the top not to act against Adani,” he alleged.