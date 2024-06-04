CPI welcomes people’s verdict, says K Narayana

The I.N.D.I.A bloc had secured sizeable seats to oppose anti-people welfare decisions of the BJP–led union government, he said.

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Lok Sabha results, CPI national secretary K Narayana said the people had a taught fitting lesson to the BJP, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the claims of winning 400 plus seats.

Even if the NDA forms the government at the Centre by mistake, it cannot take unilateral decisions like in the past.

“In a way, this is a moral victory for I.N.D.I.A,” said Narayana.

Regarding the results in Telangana, he said if the Congress had put up a united fight by taking allies into confidence, the results in the State would have been far better.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK took along all the allies and sought votes from people.

Accordingly, the I.N.D.I.A bloc won in the State.

At least now, the Congress in Telangana should accord more priority to suggestions and observations of the allied parties over its own plans, he added.