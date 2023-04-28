CPM flays Chandrababu Naidu for supporting Modi

CPM leaders Tammineni Veerabhadram and Srinivasa Rao recalled that Chandrababu had earlier said that the BJP never worked for nation's development and wondered what development the TDP leader had noticed of late

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has launched a broadside against former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for voicing support for the BJP-led Modi government at the Centre.

Talking to media persons here on Friday, CPM leaders Tammineni Veerabhadram and Srinivasa Rao recalled that Chandrababu had earlier said that the BJP never worked for nation’s development and wondered what development the TDP leader had noticed of late. “Has Modi kept his promise of housing for all the poor?”, they asked.

Nor did Modi keep his word of doubling the income of farmers, and introducing bullet trains by 2022. Was Chandrababu now travelling by bullet train?, Veerabhadram wanted to know.

“Chandrababu should also clarify if Modi gave the 18 crore jobs he had promised.He is not seeing development in Modi rule but only an opportunity. He desperately wants to regain power in Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu is talking of Modi Vision and is there a place for the poor and the people in it? It is capitalists’ vision, fundamentalists’ vision. Modi and Chandrababu have no vision, but division,” he remarked.

Srinivasa Rao referred to the privatisation of steel plant which the TDP claimed to oppose. But when the Modi government was going ahead with privatisation, Chandrababu was still supporting it, he pointed out.

