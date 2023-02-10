CPM hails CM KCR’s announcement on Podu lands

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:11 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: The CPM State unit has welcomed Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s announcement on distributing podu lands pattas from this month end.

Apart from pattas, the Chief Minister had also assured to extend Rythu Bandhu and power connections to the beneficiaries and this was good gesture, said CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram in a statement issued here on Friday.

People and tribals should own up the responsibility of protecting the forest lands. Stern action should be initiated against offenders involved unauthorized felling of trees in the forests, he said.