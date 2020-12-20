CPI(M) opposes bauxite supply to Rachapalli refinery

The decision to supply bauxite from somewhere in the country is nothing but a betrayal of the north Andhra people, said CPI(M) district secretary

Visakhapatnam: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly opposed the reported move by the state government to supply bauxite from other states to the Anrak bauxite refinery unit set up in Rachapalli of Makavarapalem mandal in the district.

CPM district secretary K. Lokanadham on Sunday said that the state government had constituted a high-level committee for the purpose and discussed the modalities to supply the ore to the unit. “The decision to supply bauxite from somewhere in the country is nothing but a betrayal of the north Andhra people. If the refinery starts work, the place would be totally polluted with the contamination of groundwater and shortage of water for drinking and irrigation. The issue came up prominently during the elections and Jaganmohan Reddy had given an assurance that he would withdraw all GOs on bauxite. But why is he now trying to bring pressure on the Centre to supply bauxite to Anrak? Is it in public interest or in company’s interest? Only he should know,” he stated.

The CPM leader observed that the state government was putting the ball in Centre’s court to avoid criticism, for, already the BJP government had handed over all mineral wealth to the Adanis. The fight against bauxite mining in the state was launched over a decade ago and if the state government tried to hoodwink people, it would face their wrath, he warned.

