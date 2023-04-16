CREDAI refutes allegations, says high rise apartments facilitate growth in Hyderabad

High-rise apartments in the city aid in creating housing and providing modern amenities in residential complexes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

REpresentational Image

Hyderabad: Countering the allegations leveled over the increasing high rise apartments in the city, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) and other bodies stated that such structures facilitate growth and further fuel the housing demand.

TPCC president Revanth Reddy had charged that high rise apartments would cast an adverse impact on the ecosystem and infrastructure.

Addressing a press conference a few days ago, the TPCC president had alleged that building permissions were being approved in violation of the rules. The State government was permitting construction of 25 lakh square feet built up area in five acres against the permitted built up area of six lakh to seven lakh square feet, he charged.

CREDAI in association with National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Telangana Builders Federation (TBF), and Telangana Developers Association (TDA) dismissed these charges as false and baseless.

High-rise apartments in the city aid in creating housing and providing modern amenities in residential complexes. All necessary safety protocols are maintained as per the specifications of National Building Code (NBC) while constructing any residential or commercial building, they said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Moreover, the building approval system TS-Bpass, a pioneering initiative of TS-Government further streamlines the process.

CREDAI Hyderabad president P Ramakrishna Rao said Hyderabad was the first city in the country to adopt unlimited FSI norms vide GO 86 in 2006, with subsequent amendments allowing construction of high rises.

The average built area per acre is 2 lakh sft to 2.5 lakh sft and 3 lakh sft to 3.5 lakh sft as per the building norms and no permission could be given for more built area, he pointed out.

CREDAI Secretary V Rajashekar Reddy said there was an increased demand for luxury apartments in Hyderabad and it reflected in the building registrations in February. The contribution of apartments in Rs 1 crore plus segment increased from 8 per cent to 10 per cent Year after Year, while the affordable segment contribution remained at 18 per cent.

It was mandatory for all the high-rise apartments to follow the NBC 2016 guidelines and get NOC after a thorough evaluation by the fire safety department. The fire systems of all high-rise buildings were to be inspected by a third-party auditor as well, he said.

“The fears about fire safety hazards in high-rise apartments are exaggerated. Authorities and builders are taking adequate measures to make the buildings safe for the inhabitants” Rajashekhar Reddy said.