Cricket Controversy: Gambhir and Sreesanth clash in Legends League Tournament

Responding to Sreesanth's remarks, Gambhir took to X to post a smiling picture and caption.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:33 PM, Thu - 7 December 23

Gg

Hyderabad: In a tense moment during the ongoing Legends League Cricket tournament, former cricketers Gambhir and Sreesanth engaged in a heated verbal exchange during the India Capitals versus Gujarat Giants Eliminator match.

The dispute erupted after the second over, escalating into a bitter altercation.

Also Read IND vs SA: Gambhir calls Virat Kohli immature for his stump mic rant

Sreesanth, the former fast bowler, accused Gambhir of labeling him a fixer during the match via an Instagram live session.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SREE SANTH (@sreesanthnair36)

Denying any provocation or abuse, Sreesanth claimed that Gambhir baselessly called him a fixer. Responding to Sreesanth’s remarks, Gambhir posted a smiling picture on his X (formerly Twitter) account, captioned “Smile when the world is all about attention!”

Smile when the world is all about attention! pic.twitter.com/GCvbl7dpnX — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 7, 2023

However, Gambhir’s comments against Sreesanth during the Eliminator match didn’t sit well with Sreesanth’s wife, who criticized Gambhir for making harsh remarks about her husband.

Interestingly, Irfan Pathan reacted to the Gambhir’s post. “Smile is the best Answer brother,” he wrote on X, reacting to the Delhi cricketer’s post.

Smile is the best Answer brother. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 7, 2023

Watch the video to understand what could have sparked the altercation between the ex-cricketers.