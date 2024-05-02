“Cong, BJP scared of KCR’s bus yatras”, Harish Rao

Rao said the Election Commission did not act against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy though he attempted to create differences between castes in the State during his speeches.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 12:40 AM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said that the Election Commission of India did not bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from election campaigning though his speeches created communal hatred.

The former Minister said Revanth had complained to ECI against K Chandrashekhar Rao as the latter was raising his voice for the cause of farmers. Addressing an election rally at Chinna Kodur in the Siddipet Assembly segment on Wednesday night, he said both the Congress and the BJP were sacred as Rao’s bus yatras drew great responses.

Harish said the barring of KCR from election campaigning would not do much favour for both the national parties because he was in the hearts of Telangana people. These parties cannot erase Rao from the hearts of the people, he said.