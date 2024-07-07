Crime news reports from Telangana on July 7

Three persons were arrested for raising and smuggling banned cannabis or ganja crop at Mediguda and Kothapalli villages in Gadiguda mandal on Sunday.

7 July 2024

Three persons were arrested for raising and smuggling banned cannabis or ganja crop at Mediguda and Kothapalli villages in Gadiguda mandal on Sunday. The value of ganja seized from the three was assessed to be Rs 3.30 lakh.

Utnoor DSP Nagender, in a statement, said that Madavi Mohan, Madavi Bapu Rao, both from Kothappalli and Yenne Vaijunath belonging to Mediguda were apprehended for growing the ganja crop. On being interrogated, the three confessed to raising the crop and smuggling it to make a fast buck.

TNGO leader attempts suicide in Khammam

Khammam: TNGO Khammam district president Afzal Hassan allegedly attempted to die by suicide by swallowing sleeping pills here on Sunday.

He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment and the doctors put him under 48 hour observation. He was said to have swallowed a large dose of sleeping pills and his condition was stated to be serious.

It might be noted that Hassan, was arrested in a signature forgery case, was sent to jail and recently was released on bail. A case of cheating and forgery was booked against him along with five others at the Khammam Two-Town police station. The reasons for the extreme act were not yet known.

It was said that Hassan and other accused had illegally registered house plots belonging to others in their name in Vijay Nagar Colony in Khammam in May this year. After the case was registered against him, he absconded for nearly one month, before he was arrested by the police.